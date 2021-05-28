To the Montpelier city government and other Montpelier residents:
Have we become so accustomed to the conditions of our city streets that we accept them as status quo? We property owners pay substantial property taxes to live in this wonderful city and the condition of our streets is atrocious! Granite Street bridge is one of many examples. We need to ask ourselves what we can do to get this issue resolved. This letter is my first step. Please write letters, revive the “fix our streets” movement and contact our representatives.
Sue Book
Montpelier
