A few days ago, I heard some comments made by a Republican candidate running for Vermont lieutenant governor. I don’t recall his name but that doesn’t matter as I don’t plan to vote for him.
He claimed there was no such thing as an assault rifle. Anything can be used during an assault, he said, a gun, a knife, even a pen. I wonder if he could point to an example where someone entered a school and killed scores of children and teachers with a pen. Perhaps he would advocate arming teachers with pens to counter these types of assaults. Wait, most teachers I know have desks full of pens. Some of them even carry pens around in plastic “holsters” affixed to their shirt pockets. Problem solved.
Rick Paradis
Middlesex
