In April 2020, Trump said if the U.S. switched to all mail-in voting, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” That fear was mirrored by the Georgia Republican Speaker of the House who said an all-mail election would be “extremely devastating to Republicans,” and by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who said universal mail voting would be “the end of our republic as we know it.” (Chicago Tribune, April 10)
In May 2020, Trump appointed a Republican fundraiser, Louis DeJoy, who is devastating the ability of the post office to handle the expected, massive increase in mail-in ballots by removing the blue mailboxes and the mail sorting machines, by eliminating overtime for postal workers just before the massive increase of mail-in ballots, by refusing to fund the post office at this critical time during the pandemic under the guise of “efficiency” and “financial responsibility.”
In August, The Washington Post reported “the Republican National Committee and conservative groups are pursuing an unprecedented effort to limit expansion of mail balloting before the November election, spending tens of millions of dollars on lawsuits and advertising aimed at restricting who receives ballots and who remains on the voter rolls.”
The Republican assault on our democratic republic is so severe, that attorneys general from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington and North Carolina, among others, have begun discussions on how to sue the administration to prevent operational changes or funding lapses that could affect the election.
The November election is no longer about Democrat vs. Republican. It is about the survival of our Constitution and the right of every person to determine our collective destiny through the vote.
Bob Hawk
East Hardwick
