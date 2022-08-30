Regarding Article 22, Reproductive Liberty Amendment, I am seeing letters to the editor suggesting Article 22 will not protect personal reproductive autonomy if the state has a compelling interest in denying or infringing on that liberty. That is exactly why we need to vote "yes" for Article 22 on Nov. 8. The state can make any regulations it chooses, but it would have to prove that compelling interest in court. That is very unlikely to succeed. I don’t understand the motives of the people writing these letters. I wonder if it is a strategy to sow confusion and doubt into the minds of voters. I am not confused. I support Article 22 and will vote "yes" on Nov. 8. For more information, go to the website: reprolibertyvt.org.
Johanna Nichols
