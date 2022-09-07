Article 22 is coming up for vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions and under what conditions, or to protect unborn children who are viable outside the womb from late-term abortion, would be unconstitutional under Article 22. Vermont will become — as a natural result (designed or not) — a destination for late-term abortion.
If Article 22 does not pass in November, abortion will still be legal in Vermont under Act 47, passed in 2019. Vermont's laws will not change at all. But passing Article 22 means the Legislature would be barred from passing any common-sense policies regulating or restricting late-term abortion, now or in the future. Article 22 would be enshrined in our Constitution forever.
