In July, FBI Director Christopher Wray cited China as a long-term threat to the United States. In September, CIA Director William Burns stated China is the greatest adversarial and predatory threat to the United States and a central geographic challenge. Months later, the Pentagon cited China as the greatest national security threat to our country. The Drug Enforcement Administration also identifies China as the fentanyl source quietly destroying our youth and accounts for 100,000 annual drug deaths in the U.S.
It’s been estimated China steals $600 billion a year in intellectual property from American businesses and universities. Many products imported from China are made in slave labor camps. Culturally, religious persecutions and indoctrination camps are the norm with the Chinese Communist Party and citizens are exposed to behavior monitoring and control daily, and free speech is suppressed.
