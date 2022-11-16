Thank you, voters, for your generous endorsement on Nov. 8. You returned me by a gratifying margin to the Vermont Senate. I am sincerely appreciative.
After my stroke on Oct. 9, I really didn't know how I would complete my kitchen table conversations on the backroads of Orange County. That's when an outpouring of constituent support took over. Neighbors wrote letters to the editor. Lawn signs sprouted. Word of mouth conveyed I was hitting my recovery benchmarks.
