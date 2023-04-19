As mayor, I am writing to publicly apologize for correcting Bo Mustafic at the last city council meeting.

Bo pointed out that a sitting city councilor, Thom Lauzon, had a potential conflict of interest because his name was on the paperwork of the limited liability corporation that presented an offer to council in the sale of the Wheelock House. I corrected Bo, saying I did not see Councilor Lauzon’s name on the LLC paperwork on the Secretary of State’s website.

