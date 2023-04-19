As mayor, I am writing to publicly apologize for correcting Bo Mustafic at the last city council meeting.
Bo pointed out that a sitting city councilor, Thom Lauzon, had a potential conflict of interest because his name was on the paperwork of the limited liability corporation that presented an offer to council in the sale of the Wheelock House. I corrected Bo, saying I did not see Councilor Lauzon’s name on the LLC paperwork on the Secretary of State’s website.
It was later revealed by VTDigger in an article by Erin Petenko on April 12, that Thom Lauzon is associated with the LLC. Councilor Lauzon chose not to make any disclosures or recuse himself in the matter when given the opportunity to do so at the opening of the meeting — and in accordance with city policy.
I’m sorry for publicly contradicting you, Bo, based on incomplete information. You were right. I was wrong, and I’m sorry I undermined your point. Thank you for speaking up for ethics, and for holding the public’s trust.
Although Councilor Lauzon participated in the vote, in the end, he voted against the LLC he helped create with the Barre Partnership and for the better offer: Fox Market. I look forward to a successful negotiation that welcomes a vibrant new business to the city, as well as supporting the Barre Partnership (a taxpayer-funded organization whose mission is to stimulate downtown economic development) in its search for affordable downtown office space. When Barre City leaders make space for win/win outcomes, we get win/win results.
The writer is the mayor is Barre.
