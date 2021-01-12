If Deb Billado, chair of the Republican Party in Vermont, cares anything about democracy in the United States of America, she needs to write a letter of apology to the American people for her support of Trump’s lies and her incendiary language which has helped to radicalize many. A leader uses civil language and true facts in a discussion of disagreements. She has done neither.
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
(0) comments
