Show you support the $250,000 designation of ARPA funds for Granite City Apartments renovation (former Ward 5 School) in Barre City. The building has been unused for too long. The plan is solid: it has leadership, it will add nine housing units that will be affordable, it leverages our ARPA dollars, and is walking distance from downtown. The mixed units — four two-bedrooms, one one-bed, and four studio apartments — will also add to the Grand List.
I recently became aware that its status as an historic building and its HUD status, means that we are fortunate to have Downstreet’s willingness to take the project on as it can only be used by a HUD organization.
