Six months after instituting its Joseph Goebbels-like boycott of the 800,000 Jews of Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem, Unilever (who owns Ben & Jerry's) has watched its stock drop 20.7% which translates into $26 billion. Apparently, antisemitism and ice cream are not a profitable mix. Of course, Unilever has achieved a top 10 status in the Simon Wiesenthal Center's list of the most antisemitic organizations in the world.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Florida
