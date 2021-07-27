While, in general, I agree with your editorial in the July 24 issue, I have to disagree with your thumbs-down to Indiana University requiring COVID-19 vaccination for students and faculty.
Colleges have been requiring measles vaccinations for many years now without it being considered anything but a public health benefit, and elementary schools have required the childhood vaccinations be up-to-date for even longer.
I also feel the onus of public safety and welfare needs to fall on those who refuse vaccination for specious reasons. I would liken it to having a driver's license: in order to have a license, one must follow rules meant to protect one's self and others on the road. If you won't follow those rules, you don't drive.
If you want to attend or teach at Indiana University, you get vaccinated.
Lastly, I think your position slides dangerously close to an over-all anti-vaxer position.
Jamie Dritschilo
Proctor
