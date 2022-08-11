Joshua Hunter’s commentary, Lead-free ammunition (Aug. 4), is anti-hunting dribble. Citing Environmental Health News (EHN) and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) as “science” is revealing. CBD is in the middle of “sue-and settle” schemes to ban traditional ammunition without scientific evidence to show any wildlife population impacts. EHN is an activist “news” service that has never refused an opportunity to attack hunters for their choice of ammunition.
Traditional ammunition has been used for hunting in North America for over 400 years. There has never been one case of an individual suffering lead poisoning due to the consumption of wild game harvested with traditional ammunition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a 2008 study on blood-lead levels of hunters consuming wild game harvested with traditional lead-based ammunition and game taken with it. It shows hunters’ blood-lead levels were actually lower than individuals in the same community who didn’t consume wild game. No hunters in that study had elevated blood-lead levels approaching the threshold of concern.
