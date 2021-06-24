Historian Philip Jenkins wrote a book in 2003 about anti-Catholicism in this country with the subtitle “The Last Acceptable Prejudice.” He observed that, while any public statement or gaffe seen as xenophobic, racist or antisemitic can destroy someone’s reputation and status in polite society, anti-Catholic prejudice still gets a free pass.
Eighteen years later and not much seems to have changed. I was dismayed to see published in the Rutland Herald June 22 a cartoon from Jeff Danziger depicting several Catholic bishops as leering frauds (a briefcase labeled “messages from God” featured) interrupting a priest hearing President Biden’s confession. We are instructed that these overweight and overbearing clergy take it upon themselves to “threaten” national public policy.
All of this in response to a church whose leadership is currently struggling with the very grave scandal of so many members publicly advocating, condoning and promoting practices, such as abortion and same-sex marriage, that are in severe contradiction with the beliefs and teachings of that church.
The patriotism and loyalty of Catholics in America have been questioned and viewed with suspicion since colonial times. Catholics do believe the spiritual and moral life in Christ is prior and primary to any worldly or national concern and the expectation is, the church's sons and daughters live that life to the best of their ability, privately and publicly. If Catholics find that expectation unacceptable, they are free to dissociate themselves from the church.
That the Herald has chosen to indulge in publishing the kind of 19th-century, anti-Catholic bigotry reminiscent of Thomas Nast in response to what is a matter of internal spiritual discipline, is frankly shameful. Would they dare to do so to any other religious or minority group? To ask that question is to answer it.
Fr. Steven Marchand lives in Rutland City.
