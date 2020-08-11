The Republicans were against Social Security from the beginning. If they had had their way, it never would have been adopted, and old people in the United States would still be condemned to a lifetime of poverty. Fortunately, FDR and the Democrats passed it, expanded it, and continue to support it.
Then, in the first years of the George W. Bush administration, Bush tried to abolish Social Security by privatizing it. The plan involved giving workers an option to divert their FICA payments to private accounts that it would have starved and eventually eliminated Social Security.
So now Trump. He ran on the claim that, unlike other Republicans, he did not want to defund, privatize or end Social Security.
Of course, once he got into office, he quickly began his attacks on Social Security. Whenever he wants to give some tax breaks to the ordinary people to camouflage his massive tax cuts for billionaires, he looks to what Republicans like to call the payroll tax.
Today’s plan is to not merely reduce, but to eliminate, all Social Security tax collections for the rest of the year. Social Security recipients will continue to get their benefit payments, but the tax collections going into the Trust Fund that pays those benefits, will stop.
And what else? He says if he’s reelected he will permanently eliminate the Social Security tax. What will that do? Think about it. No money coming in, what’s going to happen to the money going out?
Yes, once again, the Republicans are trying to abolish Social Security. Anyone who is counting on Social Security for even a portion of their retirement income should never in a hundred years consider voting to re-elect Trump.
Jack McCullough
Montpelier
