I am writing to express my extreme disappointment with the Vermont Legislature’s plan to expand the Vermont Bottle Bill, H.175. I can’t believe a proposal which will absolutely, without doubt, add an extra cost to consumers would be considered now. Vermonters are suffering, and while a doubling of the deposit may not sound steep to our elected officials, I assure you, for many struggling families, it will be cost-prohibitive.
I have also spoken to friends who operate redemption stores near the border, and they are concerned not just for the added hassle, but for the opportunity this presents to fraudsters who will buy their beverages next door and then return the empties to claim the extra deposit.
This is the absolute worst time the Legislature could pick to try to push something through that will essentially function as an additional tax on Vermonters. It’s a slap in the face and I hope legislators will oppose this terrible bill.
Steven Cook
Montpelier
