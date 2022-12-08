Rutland Herald reader Nanette Rubin, the self-styled climate expert from East Wallingford, takes issue with my choice of the 1889 Johnstown Flood to describe the torrent of liberal legislation likely to pour out of the State House next year. If it will make her feel any better, I modestly picked the Johnstown Flood after rejecting the Mongol hordes’ invasion of Mesopotamia in 1258 and the Chicxulub meteorite impact in Yucatan around 65 million BC.
John McClaughry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.