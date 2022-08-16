Kudos to Walt Amses. It appears to me Walt has finally kicked his “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Recent commentary pieces such as this weekend’s Flying Cowboy and the piece a week or two ago about a walk in nature have been so different from his usual ranting about a past president that I have been impressed by his ability as a wordsmith. He has a wonderful talent for describing his recent experiences. It makes me believe perhaps he might use those talents in a more productive way than his generally one-sided views of politics.
Bernard Buteau
