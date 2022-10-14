In his recent column ("Sharks not the problem"), the wordsmith Walt Amses, whom I read most weekends, averred it was Sonny Liston who said, "He can run, but he can't hide," in reference to his upcoming opponent, the then-Cassius Clay (who whupped Sonny).
While Sonny may or may not have said this, if he did, he was quoting the great Joe Louis, who uttered that memorable line in reference to his upcoming second fight with Billy Conn. Conn, a light heavyweight and dance master, lasted 13 rounds against Louis in their first fight and was ahead on points when Louis knocked him out.
