Stroke isn’t something that just strikes the elderly and shouldn’t mean a debilitating life. At 7 years old, I had my first hemorrhagic stroke because of a malformation of arteries and veins in my brain, which completely paralyzed me on my right side. The stroke went untreated for three days because we did not know the signs of a stroke. In seventh grade, I experienced a second hemorrhagic stroke. This time, I knew the signs and got help fast!
I’m reaching out during American Stroke Month to remind Vermonters a stroke could strike anyone at any time. I encourage everyone to learn the American Stroke Association’s warning signs so they can get help FAST: F=Face drooping, A=Arm weakness, S=Speech difficulty, T=Time to call 911.
Even in these unprecedented times, if someone shows any of these symptoms, call 911 and get the person to the hospital immediately!
Jamie Heath
Barre
