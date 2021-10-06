Almost perpetually, you can hear most every politician talk about the "American People" as if what the politician is saying is backed by the "American People." This false argument sets up the politician's imaginary "American People" as some sort of authority that interviewers and listeners cannot assail.
When I hear these two words "American People," I never believe the politician … except for Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders talks with authority and when he uses the words "American People," you believe Bernie because there is no pretense in his manner.
I was glad to watch Bernie speak truth to the power of "old thinking" this weekend on the weekly news shows.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
