The Alternate Reality commentary in the Aug. 17 edition asks whether the author needs mind-altering substances when watching Fox News.
I suggest he might, based on the fact he seems confused with reports that offer thoughts differing with his, or the mainstream media view. Maybe it’s because the mainstream media, unlike Fox, never offers opposing views on the same show and he may be incapable of focusing on more than one view at a time. If this is the case, a mind-altering substance could be helpful.
