A few weeks ago, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists issued a press release announcing the “Doomsday Clock,” designed to measure the current likelihood of nuclear war, had just been set at 90 seconds to midnight.

Unless renewed before February 2026, the “New Start” nuclear weapons treaty between the United States and Russia will expire. Should that happen, current levels of distrust between nations will likely intensify, increasing the odds of nuclear conflict.

