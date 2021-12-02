It is with sadness that I learned recently of the passing of Allen Church, a friend and a significant contributor to the vibrant music culture of central Vermont. As a high school music teacher in Stowe and as an old-time fiddler, Allen enriched the lives of many. Most recently, he had used his talents as a dramatist and actor to portray the career of Crazy Chase, a popular, gender-bending fiddler from Middlesex whose antics delighted central Vermont audiences in the pre-1960s farming era. Allen's two sons were among the most brilliant mathematics students I taught during my years at Peoples Academy, and he was devoted to his wife and family. His life was a gift to the community.
Andy Leader
Worcester
(0) comments
