I worked for the Liquor Control Board and I enforced its regulations. That is, I worked in a state store. At times, I had to refuse a sale. One man was loud and unfocused and blasted me for turning down his request. The next day, he came all profoundly grateful that I did. He was on a medication that would have killed him combined with alcohol. My warrant was to judge apparent impairment; I did not have to inquire as to his medical history.
The Anti-Saloon League was the NRA of booze in its day before and during Prohibition. Some of its board wanted to educate people how to drink and regulate saloons. But Wheeler, the head of the league, took an all-or-nothing approach. Alcohol was not a social beverage, it was evil in and of itself, a type of religious zealotry. Prohibition did its worst leaving people open to methyl alcohol poisoning, over-consumption and attracting young persons to drink as a sign of maturity and rebellion against authority.
After 1933, the states were given the choice to decide on alcohol use. Most went with regulation and education. The quickest way to excess and uninformed use (of alcohol, marijuana tobacco and drugs) is saying no to any use. The reaction is, "Says who? Don't take away my freedom." Reason says, "This is how long for your system to remove an ounce of alcohol and if you take this much, you will need this amount of time before you can drive." Also, delivery to one point allows for testing the quality of the product.
Tom Clougher
Montpelier
