For the past two weeks, I've been spearheading a movement to raise our massive American flag over Main Street in Barre to commemorate the 20-year commemoration of 9/11. I've met some really good people along the way. Much work is still to be done and we are racing against the clock. My goal is to have the flag raised on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10.
As it is for a lot of you, this is personal to me. I'm a veteran, and I was supposed to be on one of the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center. Two weeks before I was to leave California to fly to Vermont, I changed my return flight to Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001.
Both buildings' owners from which the flag will fly from are on board. A structural engineer and construction company will do the work. When the time comes, volunteers and donations will be needed and appreciated. Thanks for reading.
Brian Judd
Barre
