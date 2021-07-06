American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson won the 100-meter race at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19.
This is so ridiculous in so many ways. First, she did it in Oregon where it’s legal. Second, if she drank a six-pack of Truly or some other alcohol, it would have been OK. But because she smoked a little pot she is banned for a month and her win taken from her.
Alcohol has destroyed more people and families than marijuana ever will, and it’s time that was acknowledged and Richardson allowed to compete.
Charles Laramie
Fair Haven
