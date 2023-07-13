The apology letter from "Aired Out" fell short on many fronts. The amount of disparaging, vindictive, hostile and abusive criticisms casually tossed at many in the community by hosts and guests, is appalling.
You certainly have First Amendment rights to say whatever you want, but what you say has consequences that you must also accept. One of those consequences is criticism of your words, including expletives and calling people "jerks," disparaging our mayor and other volunteers and, yes, the hate you show the folks who belong to Barre Values. Barre Values is perhaps admittedly a group to which you would never belong nor be permitted to join due to your laissez-faire attitude toward decency and fair-mindedness. But it is a group of community members who care about the community, just like you say you do. Your shameful interpretation of promoting Barre includes inviting guests and other hosts who share your sense of twisted so-called humor, what you use as an excuse for the mean-spirited commentary proffered by the programs.