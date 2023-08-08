Recent years have been marked by big food corporations exploiting and endangering workers, damaging our environment, and inflating grocery prices. But we can break the hold of these massive industrial agriculture corporations and regain control of the food and farm system, so it works for everyone. Every five years, Congress writes a farm bill. The next one should protect small and midsize farmers and help them adopt farming practices to produce nutritious food, while also protecting the climate.
Protecting the climate through agriculture legislation is critical because, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, industrial agriculture generates 11% of all U.S. global warming emissions. Big livestock operations, giant manure lagoons, vast expanses of monocrops, and overuse of fertilizers create tremendous global warming emissions. And the giant agriculture corporations that do this are making huge profits, while climate disasters cause ever more pain for small and midsize farmers, workers, communities and eaters.
That’s why we need the Agriculture Resilience Act, which would address the climate crisis head on by investing in soil health, water conservation and waste reduction. It would dramatically expand funding for farmers and ranchers to implement science-backed practices that deliver proven benefits to their farms, their communities and our nation. The bill would also increase support for sustainable nutrition science, to connect problems like diet-related diseases and climate change and find ways to solve them simultaneously.
Agriculture must be part of our solution to the climate crisis. Please urge your members of Congress to support the Agriculture Resilience Act.