I hope we are not going to continue to be subjected to the complaint about the age of President Joe Biden. We know how old he is. Yet, I hope you can agree that he has accomplished much of what he promised when he ran and won in 2020. I believe he has earned a second term if he wants to continue. Plus, I believe he can win again if he runs against the former president or any of the Republicans who have announced.
Would I like to see younger, strong candidates taking leadership on a national scale? Yes, I agree. However, given President Biden's vast experience with world leaders, with NATO in particular, I think this is not the time for him to move on. None of the free-world leaders are as strong or as steady as the president. Give him credit for his cabinet, as well. I wish you would report to us on their accomplishments. I think the news media is shortchanging the public in this regard.
