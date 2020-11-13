I thought my days were over for writing letters meant to shine light on irresponsible and dangerous actions of the Trump administration. Apparently, not so.
Is anyone terrified that, in the few waning weeks of his term, the president has fired and replaced with loyalists several top officials at the Pentagon? The president's previous tantrums and late night singular damaging decisions come to mind.
Is anyone terrified that the president has refused to acknowledge he must leave the office? "Fraud," he says, while no less than 15 of his lawsuits challenging the election have already been dismissed by judges for lack of evidence.
Since the election, the president has been holed up in the White House nursing his rebuffed ego and being bottle-fed by his supporters in the hope he will come around to reality one of these days, weeks, etc.
Since the election, with about four exceptions, the Republican leaches have been hanging onto the president as if their lives depended on it — clarification: their (political) lives, not our (real) lives. They took an oath when they accepted the office — who knew it would be to the party, not the country?
Claire Duke
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.