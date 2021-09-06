My wife is a middle school teacher in Central Vermont. She has taught kids for almost 25 years and loves her students. Teaching is a hard, stressful and thankless job. But these last two years have been especially difficult. The pandemic has not gone away and is in fact gaining strength. This year she is again masked and in school five days a week with 19 masked but unvaccinated students. The school building is circa 1950, the ventilation is circa 1950, the rooms are cramped. Kids have been in school one week, but already two of the classrooms in her grade have gone virtual due to a positive COVID test. The State has mandated that teachers are to teach in-person in Vermont unless a positive test or illness causes them to go virtual.
Yet, our state legislature is seriously contemplating going 100% virtual even though they are likely 95% to 100% all vaccinated and the State House is huge and has modern ventilation.
I guess we know where our state government’s priorities lie. And it’s not with those who teach our children or with the children themselves. Gov. Phil Scott keeps bemoaning all the young people who leave Vermont. Is it any wonder why after they see how much they (don’t) matter?
Krister Adams
Waterbury
