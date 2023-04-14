"Our thoughts and prayers" are empty words without power or might. Leadership at all levels, local, state and national, need to show their outrage and courage to stand up and shout, pound their gavels, about the out-of-control gun culture wreaking havoc across our country. People who seek to hold office as leaders must use their power, the very power they promised us they would use to protect and serve.
We no longer can place the blame solely on the severe mental health crisis or political frustration and anger that causes individuals to act with abandon to human values that preserve and ensure life. This is a fight to control the weapons of mass destruction freely floating on our streets. This is a battle to save our country and take us to a new beginning where everyone is assured an opportunity to live out their life free from fear of devastation by gun violence. Control over the possession and use of weapons is a challenge that needs to be front and center at every level of government until solutions are brought to bear that build security.
