The March 25 front page Herald article about staff cuts at the Mill River school district is disturbing.
As a retired special education teacher who has spent three years substitute teaching at Northwest Elementary School in Rutland, I have witnessed how COVID has impacted students' socialization skills and hampered their grade-level learning. Children have fallen behind from isolation and remote learning. Masks and social distancing have contributed, too. Students need to see the whole face of their teachers.
This block grant model of Act 173 at this particular time will be disastrous for many students at risk. Paraeducators are the yeast that makes the bread rise and without them, the bread of education remains flat.
Property owners do not want to pay higher taxes for education. I love teaching children. When I read that Congress appropriated an extra $18 billion for the defense budget beyond what was requested, and this district needs to cut positions, it makes me angry.
Children who are emotionally sound and well-educated are our best line of defense. The current funding priorities made by our representatives in Congress, and then state by state implemented, are short-sighted and would seem to demonstrate the defense industry is more important than our kids having the enriching yeast of dedicated paraeducators.
The legislators in Montpelier need to reassess the wisdom of Act 173 and its July 1 implementation.
Marilyn Griffith
Rutland
