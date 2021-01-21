I remember flying to Europe on a turbo prop back around 1970. It was an adventure. Taking our sons on flights was fun. Then terrorists brought us 9/11, and it became a chore: Get there early, take off your shoes, open your bag, can't bring more than 3 ounces, enhanced ID.
This night, I look at President-elect Biden's ceremony honoring the victims of COVID-19 at the National Mall. The Reflecting Pool, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, I think of the great fun we had with our sons and the pride we felt showing them our nation's monuments and museums — twice.
And I wonder: Will we have to leave it all behind, order passes ahead of time, coordinate sites/passes/time of day and never have the easy access to our country's history again?
Michael Meninger
Worcester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.