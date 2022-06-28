Anyone who would deny a woman safe, legal, medical care in her own community would deny anyone, anything, anywhere. Justice Alito, et al, say that isn’t so, but we know how honorable Kavanaugh, Conan Barrett, Thomas, Gorsuch are with their lying talk about honoring legal precedent.
So, what can we do? Here in Vermont we are fortunate to be able to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman’s right to reproductive choice. But how do we help women living in misogynistic, repressive states? We can support political candidates that support women’s reproductive rights. We vote.
But more than that, we need to help women in Republican-controlled states travel for the health care they need. This is especially true for low-income women. By supporting Planned Parenthood and other organizations supporting women’s rights, we can help women victimized by this right-wing tyranny.
The Supreme Court and its oppressive cohorts in state governments are now condemning all women to compulsory motherhood. There are no exceptions for age (young or old), rape, incest, health of the pregnant woman, fetal deformity, or any other considerations of the woman involved.
Abortion is not a single issue. This is a baseline issue. Anyone who is not a heterosexual white male is now a vulnerable, second-class citizen.
Robin Taylor
Marshfield
What about the fact that the ruling never should have been made in the first place. Abortion is not a constitutional right. I am pro choice up to a point but the language of Roe v Wade provides for abortion up and until the moment of birth. I am not pro infanticides' which is being allowed in State's including Vermont.. VT is putting it on the ballot in November and I will vote NO. No abortions after 16 weeks.
