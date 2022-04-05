Abortion is a woman’s right
These are a few of the rights women have ‘earned’ over the years.
— 1920, 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote.
— 1957, Civil Rights Act gave women the right to serve on a jury.
— 1965, Voting Rights Act made voting a reality for Black women.
— 1968, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled help-wanted signs that were gender-specific were no longer permissible.
— 1969, Prior to this date, women were not able to obtain an Ivy League education. Yale and Princeton started admitting women in 1969, Harvard in 1977, Brown in 1971, Dartmouth in 1972 and Columbia in 1981.
— 1972, Police departments were required to hire women for jobs on an equal basis with men.
— 1973, Prior to this year, women were only allowed in the military as nurses or support staff.
— 1974, Equal Credit Opportunity Act gave women the right to apply for a credit card in their own name.
— 1974, Federal law passed that struck down sex discrimination in lending and homebuying.
— 1976, Women were admitted into military academics.
— 1978, Pregnancy Discrimination Act guaranteed women would not be fired if they became pregnant.
— 2010, Women were able to purchase health insurance at the same monetary rate as men.
Proposition 5 Article 22 states, ‘an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.’
In 2019, the Vermont State Legislature passed a law that stated, ‘The State of Vermont recognizes the fundamental right of every individual who became pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion.’
The greatest harm to a woman is retracting her right to control her own reproduction liberties.
Peg Gibbud Pintello
Castleton
