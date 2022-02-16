I am wondering what the board member of Vermont Right to Life meant with her concern about imposing "common-sense restrictions" on abortion access if the Vermont Reproduction Liberty Amendment passes. There is a medical community that sets standards and guidelines. Following the writer's logic, all medical procedures should come with an attached set of government guidelines or restrictions because of potential changes in our understanding of these procedures and any future changes in our understanding of the impact on health outcomes.
Medical decisions should be decided by the patient and their medical provider and not by the government or by those who seek to impose their beliefs on others. I do not doubt that individuals who are anti-abortion are sincere. Please remember that not everyone shares in these opinions. And no one who becomes pregnant is happy or excited about choosing to end that pregnancy. It is a wrenching decision that should be between the patient and her medical provider and anyone else she wishes to consult.
Individuals who are concerned about the outcome of pregnancies, other than their own, should work to improve access to affordable health and child care, good public education, and living wages to ensure parents are provided the support they need to provide the nurturing that children need to flourish.
Amy Borgman
Brookfield
