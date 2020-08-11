If I had a school-age child or if I were a teacher, I’d be extremely worried about exposure to this plague while it is still raging. All of us need to support our students, teachers and parents in any way we can; it takes a village, and we who have any kind of expertise that can help, are that village.
I am a former college professor who taught literature and languages, as well as a former journalist. It dawned on me that I could offer tutoring in the areas of my expertise for free or for a small fee via Zoom. I imagine that, if others have expertise in any subject students need to study in order to graduate, they could do the same. There are a lot of people with great talent and time on their hands in this community, and this would be a worthy service to offer.
As long as parents vet the tutor, it seems to me there is very low risk in this. And the upside could be enormous.
Just a suggestion.
Bronwyn Fryer
Montpelier
