First off, between federal, state and local (city), we have hundreds of gun laws, restrictions and bans that have the ability to put a person in prison well over 25 years.
Here are a few of the basic laws:
Anybody in the United States who legally purchases a firearm has to go through a mandatory background check.
You have to be a U.S. citizen 18 years old to purchase, or have in your possession, a firearm.
You cannot have a criminal record to purchase, or have in your possession, a firearm. The penalty is mandatory prison.
Fully automatic (machine gun) weapons are illegal for the average person to own or modify to become fully automatic.
Unfortunately, the news media or some politicians do not seem to mention any of the laws or restrictions to the American public. Nor do they mention criminals obtain their guns illegally, stolen, smuggled in from another country, etc. Whenever there is a tragedy involving a firearm, the politicians/news media immediately call for more gun laws. What is interesting, the ones calling for more laws come from states/cites with the strictest gun laws/restrictions in the United States. They also have the highest crime rate.
Drug dealers directly or indirectly kill approximately 70,000 people a year. In addition, over 70% of crime can be linked back to drugs. I do not recall these same politicians calling for more action.
David Morrie
Claremont, New Hampshire
