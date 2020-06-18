The recent letter from Mr. Cashman, of Oregon, is a classic!
While purporting to be a national roadway safety expert, citing many laws and policies, he is the classic example of a racist and the embedded racism in our country!
I applaud you for printing his thinly veiled diatribe. It is exactly what this country is suffering from on a daily basis.
If Mr. Cashman is so worried about bicyclist and driver safety, his letter should address the deplorable condition of some of the pavement he is trying to "protect."
Thank you again, Mr. Cashman, for the stark and blatant example of "systemic racism." It is a somber lesson we all should be appalled by.
John Lynch
Moretown
