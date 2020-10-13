The Sept. 24 debate between the Vermont lieutenant governor candidates prompted a personal reflection. It was the first time I was able to watch these candidates speak about their plans and beliefs. For me, the contrast was stark. I was able to get a glimpse of something deeper than each candidate’s platform. It highlighted something vitally important in these elections: the character of the candidates.
I am not originally from Vermont, but I am a proud Vermonter. I spent years relocating for various job opportunities. Our country is diverse and moving has allowed me to appreciate many perspectives. Empathy and appreciation are assets for those of us who serve the public. I may have missed opportunities to vote, but my life experiences and connections with people all over the United States far outweighs any blemish on my voter record. I believe a worldly candidate is uniquely equipped to handle the divisiveness of our current political realm.
In the past three-and-a-half years, we have seen a disintegration of the moral fabric of our democracy. We can no longer assume our representatives will lead with decent moral character. We must keep this in mind as we consider who will win our vote.
To my fellow Vermonters, these elections matter. By exercising my right to vote, I am ensuring my political representatives demonstrate decency and value diversity. These characteristics will inform their service in the State House and in the White House. I believe this may be the greatest predictor of success for our future. I will express my desire for change by becoming a consistent and informed voter. This is my commitment to you. Please join me.
Nic Pavick
Strafford
