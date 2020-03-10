It is always a good thing, and something to be encouraged, when an organization makes an effort to improve our downtown. But, if they want to encounter less resistance in accomplishing their goals, they could take a page from past Barre history and simply do the changes without consulting the authorities, and then ask for forgiveness afterwards. This method has met with success in our community more than once in the past, and, though it may not line up with every organization’s mission statement, it has usually produced the desired result.
Russell Belding
Barre
