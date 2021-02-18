Concerning the Girls JV Basketball game Monday night between and Bellows Free Academy and Spaulding, I was appalled. I turned the game on with 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Bellows Free Academy was ahead 30-0 and they were full-court pressing.
I started wondering if the coach was trained at Cobra Kai coaching school, specializing in No Mercy coaching. In a day and age where the girls can't even heckle a foul shooter for fear they might hurt her feelings and make her cry, I can tell you a lot of girls went home that night crying. They were completely and intentionally humiliated. Because of COVID-19, they have not had a coach for a month and have had no practices for a month. The full court press did not stop until the score was 50-0.
I realize it is not up to a coach to let the other team score. I realize it is not up to a coach to play poorly out of pity. The final score was 72-4. I think winning was not in question if they had just played good ball. The press was heartless. I'm thinking if I was the Spaulding coach, I would have called a timeout and gone over and had a heart-to-heart with the opposing coach. Or maybe, to save my girls more humiliation, just forfeited. It would have been kinder.
I hope the Bellows Free Academy school officials have a talk with that coach. Like I said, in today's world of caring for each other, that display was way off base. I was appalled.
Charles Graves
Graniteville
