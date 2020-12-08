Thank you, Kendra Bowen, for your excellent opinion piece (Dec. 2). The governor suggesting that children inform (snitch) on their family's activities post-Thanksgiving flashed me back to the horrifying world portrayed in Orwell’s "1984." I agree with your thoughtful perspective and thank you for speaking out.
Cathy Kashanski
East Calais
