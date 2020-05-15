Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.