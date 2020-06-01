You don’t have to look far to see how upset people have become. The tension in the nation is palpable, and many of our nation’s leaders are calling for calm. Over the weekend, there were a handful of protests right here in Vermont (Burlington, Bennington and Montpelier).
The language is important. These are protests — many of them in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. In an attempt to misinform, and incite a violent reaction, some individuals — again in leadership positions — are referring to the outcry as rioting, and implying these public demonstrations will lead to criminal behavior, including looting and widespread vandalism.
But something else has happened that is also misleading and almost as disturbing. President Donald Trump has blamed anti-fascist activists (Antifa) for violence at protests against police killings of black people.
Except Antifa isn’t an organization and targeting it isn’t simple.
With hot heads who seem itching for a fight, language is — once again — of grave importance.
Short for anti-fascists, Antifa is not a single organization but an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups that confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.
There is no hierarchical structure to Antifa or universal set of tactics that makes its presence immediately recognizable, though members tend to espouse revolutionary and anti-authoritarian views, said Mark Bray, a historian at Rutgers University and author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”
“They do different things at different times in different ways, some of which there is evidence of them breaking the law. Other times there is not,” Bray told the Associated Press.
Literature from the Antifa movement encourages followers to monitor the activities of white supremacist groups, publicize the personal information of perceived enemies, develop self-defense training regimens and compel outside organizations to cancel any speakers or events with “a fascist bent,” according to a 2018 Congressional Research Service report.
People associated with Antifa have been present for significant demonstrations and counter-demonstrations during the past three years, sometimes involving brawls and property damage.
They mobilized against a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 and have clashed repeatedly with far-right groups in Portland, Oregon, including at a rally last summer that resulted in arrests and the seizure of shields, poles and other weapons.
But that is not what is happening here. These are demonstrations aimed at protesting systemic racism and police brutality.
That may not matter when the aim is to incite violence and give false legitimacy.
Unfortunately, the language is being used specifically.
Trump and members of his administration have singled out Antifa as being responsible for the violence at protests triggered by the killing of Floyd.
In a pair of statements over the weekend, Attorney General William Barr described “Antifa-like tactics” by out-of-state agitators and said Antifa was instigating violence and engaging in “domestic terrorism” and would be dealt with accordingly.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Monday that Antifa is a “big element of this protest,” though deferred to the Justice Department on the question of how one could be identified as a member.
But there is no proof.
Bray told a reporter that although he believes people associated with Antifa are participating in the demonstrations, it is difficult to determine how big of a role they’re playing since there is no membership uniform or calling card and since the movement lacks the numbers to mobilize nationwide in such a dramatic, forceful way.
“The radical left is much bigger than Antifa, much, much bigger, and the number of people who are participating in the property destruction are much, much bigger than the radical left,” Bray said.
The president tweeted Sunday, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”
There have been periodic calls, particularly after mass shootings by white supremacists, to establish a domestic terrorism law, but none has passed. In part, the reason is that non-organized groups often look a lot like protesters just speaking their minds — representing either side of the political spectrum.
They are voicing opinions, because words matter.
