Amid pleas on these pages, in our communities, across the state and nation, the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday on an article of impeachment accusing President Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans supported the move, with the final tally coming in at 232-197. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat who has been vocal in recent days in calling for the president to be removed from office, voted in favor of the resolution.
Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not agree to use emergency powers to bring the Senate back into session for a trial before Jan. 19 — Trump’s last day in office.
The House reconvened under the threat of continued violence and the protection of thousands of National Guard troops, determined to hold Trump to account just one week before he was to leave office. At issue was his role in encouraging a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol a week ago while the U.S. Congress met to affirm President-elect Joe Biden Jr.’s victory. Five people died in that deadly rampage.
The vote Wednesday set the stage for a second Senate trial of Trump in a year. The last proceeding, focused on Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to smear Biden, was also a partisan affair.
The nation is clearly divided. The stark differences are tinged with a bitterness — even hate — that cannot be ignored. Each party points to villains on the other side. And blame for all of the misgivings are lobbed with ease and no regard for implications.
We are that collateral damage.
During the next few weeks, we are going to have a clearer vision of just how much we are listing. All of us are hoping we are paranoid about the various alt-right demonstrations scheduled for the U.S. Capitol and state capitals across the nation on Sunday. The calls for calm are everywhere. We hope that the insurrection against the government will not lead to violence or destruction. We hope that the show of force can be done peaceably and without calls — blatant or coded — for action or uprising.
We are all hoping there can actually be a peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump and Mike Pence to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.
And then there are the ongoing threats that violence and disruption will continue in such a way it will be impossible for Biden and lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to govern the nation.
On the lips of many Americans are the words “civil war.” We all want to believe that the insurrection we are seeing is the work of militant factions; that extremism is the exception not the rule.
Because the rule would suggest that almost half of this nation supported Trump and half supported Biden in the historic election in November. That is a lot people — half who are happy with the results of the election, half who are not. And if the past four years (longer, really) have demonstrated that the United States of America is broadly divided in what direction it should go, and what the leadership should look like.
As much as party politics is playing out around us, there are more immediate needs right here in Vermont. That is why we are looking beyond the Jan. 17 demonstrations and the Jan. 20 Biden-Harris inauguration. The date we are interested in for Vermont is Jan. 25.
The newly elected Legislature (and its new leadership) has launched into its work. (Although a week in, it still remains a bit unclear in what direction this session is heading.) Committees are grinding through bills, keeping the focus on what Vermonters want and need. The politics are still in play, and there are even a few lawmakers who have — in these early days of the session — echoed some of the shrill cries echoing on both sides from Washington, D.C.
But as we noted in this space recently, the focus in Vermont is not so closely attuned on what Trump or Pelosi or Welch or Leahy or Bernie are saying. Our focus needs to be on rebuilding our communities in the wake of a pandemic. Every one of us in Vermont (and there are still only about 620,000 total) know someone whose life has been adversely affected by the pandemic, mostly an economic loss and personal hardship. It’s also led to more cases of domestic violence, drug and substance abuse, depression. And there have been mounting concerns about what the pandemic’s lasting effects will have on the state’s most vulnerable, and what the ripple effects will be on our school system, and education in general.
So that is why we look to Jan. 25 as one of the most important days of 2021. It is the day in which most communities require petitions for run for local office are due. (Not all towns, but most.)
These are folks, who in the face of the worst partisan hatred in generations, coupled with the most challenging economic recovery in generations, are stepping up to try to lead and support our communities as elected officials.
That takes courage right now. Because, unfortunately, that work is likely to be difficult and thankless, and wrought with judgment. But when see so many abusing power, it is refreshing to see individuals seeking it out for the right reasons: us.
