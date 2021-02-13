The impeachment trial in the Senate has put us back in thick partisan weeds again. And as has become our way, we are casting aspersions — from both sides — like live grenades.
We are angry with the grandstanding of politicians, and the loyalty with which they pledge their allegiance to party.
A vote to convict former president Donald Trump could be seen as implicating a host of others in using similarly reckless rhetoric, including some of these Senate jurors.
As one pundit noted this week in The Hill, “The search for moral clarity will be lost if Americans cannot distinguish between the behavior of the accused and that of his jury. Polls show half the country favors conviction, so this trial could end up as an indictment of both sides for fueling our divisions. Impeachment was intended to be used in the clearest cases to secure a supermajority vote for conviction. However, Congress itself could wind up appearing like an unimpeached conspirator, not in the riots, but with our national discord.”
Through testimony and graphic videos, the Senate has focused on the remarks by Trump last month that could be viewed as criminal incitement or as political exhortation.
Some argue the House has overreached. Cheering on your allies is an act of free speech rather than insurrection (or that is what the former president’s lawyers are saying). Yet the House impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection or rebellion. Its article does not charge him with recklessly causing riots or threats to Congress. It alleges an effort to overthrow our government, which is the deepest hole to dig in the House and then fill in the Senate.
We live in an age of reckless rhetoric. And we watch, in our own rage, as it unfolds episodically. We are losing sight of the role we play in all of this.
Columnist Navin Nayak this week wrote about how Americans allowed themselves to be pitted against against each other by leaders of both parties and sought every opportunity to demonize others if it served his political interests.
But is the chasm too wide, forever keeping neighbors, friends and families worlds apart?
“Unity will be achieved by addressing problems that concern a broad swath of Americans and advancing solutions that are supported by a majority of them — including Democrats, independents, and some Republicans. Unfortunately, much of the conversation in Washington wrongly positions bipartisanship as the marker of unity. This skews the entire discussion and gives all the power to the minority party — Republicans, today — at the expense of empowering the American people,” Nyak writes.
Losing sight of what unity “should” look like is only going to further harm us. But coming together requires compromise, and neither side wants to give an inch.
Nyak notes the fact is, “Democrats can enact a far-reaching agenda that is supported by a significant majority of Americans. More than 80% of Americans support another COVID rescue package, yet Republicans in Washington have been overwhelmingly opposed to Biden’s proposal. Eighty-six percent of Americans support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, but just two House Republicans sided with the majority of Americans in supporting legislation to do this in the last Congress. Two-thirds of Americans want the federal government to do more to address climate change — and overwhelming majorities support specific solutions to boost the production of clean energy, increase the fuel efficiency of cars and limit pollution from power plants. Despite this, it is highly unlikely that many Republicans will support President Biden’s push to tackle the climate crisis. Two-thirds of Americans support increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but only three House Republicans supported passing the measure in 2019.”
Unity is the only way we can begin to heal the nation from all of this blunt force trauma. This national slugfest — much like the theater continuing to play out in the Senate this week — does little to instill confidence in everyday Americans.
Nyak and a chorus of other thinkers are serving as our conscience right now, and we need to listen to calmer heads right now to help manifest a destiny of our own choosing again.
“Aggressively pursuing issues and solutions supported by the American people would lead to the most productive and effective Congress in a generation. But it is doubtful any of these policies, despite broad public support, would garner significant bipartisan support in Congress.”
For hundreds of years, a partisan vote was still a sign of unity, Nyak points out. And the country could function. It is time for that political reality to return in our interests: with the people.
