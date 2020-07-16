What’s in a name? A lot. You could say everything.
We have seen a telling example in recent days. Under pressure from its sponsors, the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., says it is officially retiring the moniker it has had for the past 87 years, which is widely viewed as a slur against Native Americans. "Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said this week.
"That review has begun in earnest," the statement said. "As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward."
The team did not elaborate on what its new name would be, saying only that team owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera are "working closely to develop a new name and design approach."
Closer to home, a push is being made in Rutland to drop its team mascot, the Raiders, citing the same insensitivity to Indigenous Americans.
While the debate over the NFL team has garnered significant attention and debate, the response around Vermont, which is on Abenaki land, has been tepid at best. Within Rutland, the community at large has seem unconcerned. The biggest outcry has come from individuals and groups outside of the school district.
Earlier this month, RHS alumna Amanda Gokee wrote to the Rutland Herald, “Mascots like the Raiders and the arrowhead are the continuation of a violent and racist history that has actively sought to exterminate Native peoples and culture.” Her classmate, Annabel Bruno, subsequently wrote in a commentary, the mascot “signals to our Indigenous colleagues and neighbors that we don’t mind reducing them to a relic, a kitschy logo, a stereotype that has been used to justify violence against them.”
“What is community if some of its members feel excluded — or even harmed — by the terms that define it? This is the question I’ve been asking myself in light of recent calls to change Rutland’s mascot,” she wrote.
She made the case using her own family as an example. “My family, like many of yours, settled in Rutland after fleeing persecution and economic hardship in Europe. Here, they found work as farmers, car salesmen and seamstresses and built futures for their children and grandchildren. This land, however, that we have worked and passed on through generations was inhabited for thousands of years before we arrived. Rutland is on unceded Abenaki land. It wasn’t given to European settlers, it was stolen.”
In recent years, amid significant controversy, South Burlington’s high school mascot has officially switched from the Rebels to the Wolves.
Across the nation in recent weeks, racial and social injustice has again renewed calls for change.
But the push gained significant momentum after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd and the nationwide outcry over racial and social injustices people of color have faced in the United States.
In the case of the Redskins, the pressure also came in the form of money. The franchise's stadium sponsor, FedEx, said it had "communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."
FedEx paid $205 million for naming rights to the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, in 1999.
That request came on the heels of an Ad Week report that some 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion had asked FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike to end business ties with the franchise unless the name was changed. Soon other big companies including Amazon, Target and Walmart announced they were going to stop selling team merchandise.
But it should not be about money. It should be about doing the right thing and making reparations.
The practice of deriving sports team names, imagery and mascots from Indigenous peoples of North America is a significant phenomenon in the United States and Canada. The rise of Indigenous rights movements has led to controversy regarding the continuation of practices rooted in colonialism. And those practices are seen as particularly harmful in schools and universities, which have the a stated purpose of promoting ethnic diversity and inclusion.
Defenders of the current usage often state their intention to honor Native Americans by referring to positive traits, such as fighting spirit and being strong, brave, stoic, dedicated and proud.
As Bruno notes, “The dominant historical narrative tells us that First Nations people were killed off in these struggles for land. While colonial expansion was a horribly violent process, this narrative relies on the falsehood of native extinction. Indigenous people are not extinct.”
They are our neighbors and friends. It’s time to change the mascot.
